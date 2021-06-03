Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Settle At Over 2-week Low As Dollar Rises On Upbeat Data

Gold Futures Settle At Over 2-week Low As Dollar Rises On Upbeat Data

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Gold prices dropped to over 2-week lows on Thursday as the dollar strengthened and the yield on U.S. bonds rose after data showed a drop in U.S. jobless claims, and a bigger than expected addition of jobs in the private sector.

The dollar index advanced to 90.55, gaining nearly 0.75%. The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury Note climbed to over 1.6%.

Gold futures for August ended down by $36.60 or about 1.9% at $1,873.30 an ounce.

Silver futures for July ended lower by $0.727 at $27.477 an ounce, while Copper futures for July settled at $4.4630 per pound, down $0.1285 from the previous close.

A report released by payroll processor ADP showed private sector employment in the U.S. spiked by much more than expected in the month of May. ADP said private sector employment soared by 978,000 jobs in May after surging by a downwardly revised 654,000 jobs in April.

Economists had expected private sector employment to increase by 650,000 jobs compared to the addition of 742,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

According to data released by the Labor Department, initial jobless claims dipped to 385,000 in the week ended May 29th, a decrease of 20,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 405,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 395,000 from the 406,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing record growth in service sector activity in the month of May.

The ISM said its services PMI rose to 64.0 in May from 62.7 in April, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the sector. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 63.0.

The Labor Department is scheduled to release the monthly jobs data on Friday. Economists currently expect the report to show employment jumped by 664,000 jobs in May after climbing by 266,000 jobs in April. The unemployment rate is also expected to dip to 5.9% from 6.1%.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.