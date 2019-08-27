Breaking News
Gold Futures Settle At Over 6-year High

Gold futures rose to near six-and-a-half year closing high on Tuesday, as U.S. stocks fell after a buoyant start and treasury yields dropped.

Due to a lack of clarity about resumption of trade talks between the U.S. and China, traders turned cautious with regard to fresh buying in stocks and chose the safe-haven asset instead.

The dollar index declined to 97.86, but recovered some losses as it moved on to 98.01. The dollar index had closed at 98.08 on Monday.

Gold futures for December ended up $14.60, or about 1%, at $1,551.80 an ounce, the highest settlement since April 2013.

On Monday, gold futures for December ended with a small loss at $1,537.20 an ounce.

Silver futures for September ended up $0.512, or 2.9%, at $18.153 an ounce, the best close since April 2017.

Copper futures for September settled at $2.5475 per pound, gaining $0.0040.

On the trade front, U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed top Chinese officials called asking for the resumption of trade talks, but Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang continues to say he has not heard of any recent call.

Geng told reporters at a press briefing on Tuesday that China hopes the U.S. will return to rationality, stop its wrong practices and create conditions for the two sides to resume talks on the basis of mutual respect.

According to a report from the Conference Board, consumer confidence in the month of May showed a slight deterioration.

The board said its consumer confidence index edged down to 135.1 in August after surging up 135.8 in July. Economists had expected the index to show a much more substantial decrease to 130.0.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

