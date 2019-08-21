Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Settle Flat Ahead Of Fed Minutes

Gold Futures Settle Flat Ahead Of Fed Minutes

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Gold prices recovered after a weak start to end flat on Wednesday, with traders largely staying wary of making big moves ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s late July meeting.

The early weakness of the yellow metal was due to the firm trend exhibited by European and U.S. stocks thanks to increased risk appetite of investors.

The dollar index was sluggish right since morning and was last seen at 98.18, down marginally from previous close, after moving between 97.75 and 98.30.

Gold futures for December, which rose to $1,518.40 an ounce from an early low of $1,506.50, ended at $1,515.70, their previous close.

On Tuesday, gold futures for December ended up $4.10, or 0.3%, at $1,515.70 an ounce.

Silver futures for September ended up $0.003, at $17.151 an ounce, while Copper futures for September settled at $2.5855 per pound, up $0.0075 from previous close.

Traders were also reacting to President Donald Trump’s comments that pressurize the central bank to reduce interest rates. Trump said the Fed’s policies were hampering the country’s growth and reducing its ability to compete economically.

According to a report released by the National Association of Realtors, existing home sales in the U.S. showed a notable rebound in the month of July, jumping 2.5% to an annual rate of 5.42 million, after slumping by 1.3% to a revised rate of 5.29 million in June.

Economists had expected existing home sales to surge up by 2.3% to a rate of 5.39 million from the 5.27 million originally reported for the previous month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.