Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Settle Higher As Dollar Slips

Gold Futures Settle Higher As Dollar Slips

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Gold prices moved higher on Friday, extending gains from previous session, as comments from some Federal Reserve officials helped ease concerns about policy tightening by the central bank anytime soon.

Flat retail sales data also suggest the Fed is unlikely to resort to any monetary tightening for now.

The dollar index dropped to 90.28 in the New York session. It was last seen at 90.36, down 0.4% from the previous close.

Gold futures for June ended up by $14.10 or about 0.8% at $1,838.10 an ounce, the highest settlement in about three months. Gold futures gained about 0.4% in the week.

Silver futures for July ended higher by $0.306 or 1.1% at $27.365 an ounce, while Copper futures for July settled at $4.6545 per pound, down $0.0360 or 0.8% from the previous close.

Increases in prices above the Federal Reserve’s 2% goal should be temporary and the Fed would not raise rates until it sees inflation above target for a long time, said Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Thursday.

Fed policymakers Lael Brainard and Richard Clarida made similar comments on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

In economic releases today, a report from the Commerce Department showed retail sales were virtually unchanged in April after soaring by an upwardly revised 10.7% in March may also have eased recent concerns about inflation.

Economists had expected retail sales to jump by 1% compared to the 9.8% spike originally reported for the previous month.

A separate report from the Federal Reserve showed industrial production in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of April, climbing by 0.7%, after soaring by an upwardly revised 2.4% in March.

Economists had expected industrial production to surge up by 1% compared to the 1.4% jump originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, University of Michigan released a report showed the consumer sentiment index dropped to 82.8 in May from 88.3 in April. The decrease surprised economists, who had expected the index to rise to 90.4.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.