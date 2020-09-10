Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Settle Higher For 3rd Straight Day

Gold Futures Settle Higher For 3rd Straight Day

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, giving front-month futures contracts a positive close for a third successive session, as the dollar weakened due to a strong Euro.

The Euro stayed firm after the European Central Bank left its policy rates unchanged and the bank’s President Christine Lagarde said the governing council of the bank extensively discussed the implications of a strong euro and added that the policymakers did not see an immediate need to act on it. She reiterated that the ECB does not target the exchange rate.

The dollar index, which dropped to a low of 92.70 around mid morning, recovered subsequently and was last seen at 93.18, down 0.08% from previous close.

Against the Euro, the dollar was down nearly 0.5% at $1.1849, after falling to a low of $1.1917 earlier in the session.

Gold futures for December ended up $9.40 or about 0.5% at $1,964.30 an ounce.

Silver futures for December moved up $0.208 to $27.291 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $2.9985 per pound, down $0.0530 from previous close.

In U.S. economic news, first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits came in unchanged in the week ended September 5th, the Labor Department revealed in a report.

The report said initial jobless claims came in at 884,000, unchanged from the previous week’s revised level. Economists had expected jobless claims to drop to 846,000 from the 881,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average fell to 970,750, a decrease of 21,750 from the previous week’s revised average of 992,500.

Another report from the Labor Department said producer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of August, with the index for final demand rising by 0.3%, after climbing by 0.6% in July. Economists had expected prices to edge up by 0.2%.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.