Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Settle Higher For 5th Straight Day

Gold Futures Settle Higher For 5th Straight Day

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Gold prices moved higher on Wednesday, rising for a fifth straight day, as weak global stocks and a sharp plunge of the bitcoin pushed up the demand for the safe-haven yellow metal.

The dollar’s strength limited gold’s upside. The dollar index, which was around 89.95 (up 0.22%), later rose to 90.21, gaining more than 0.5%.

Gold futures for June ended up by $13.50 or about 0.7% at $1,881.50 an ounce, the highest settlement since January 7. Gold futures touched a high of $1,891.30 an ounce.

Gold futures edged down after the settlement, after the Federal Reserve released the minutes of its most recent monetary policy meeting.

The minutes showed that members of the Open Market Committee were of the view that any price increases from bottlenecks are likely to only have “transitory effects” on inflation.

The minutes also indicate that the Fed will not taper or allow rates to rise anytime soon.

Silver futures for July ended lower by $0.308 or 1.1% at $28.025 an ounce, while Copper futures for July settled at $4.5765 per pound, down $0.1490 or 3.2% from the previous close.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, tanked by close to 40% from its record high levels to US $31,000 on Wednesday, hitting its lowest level since February.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.