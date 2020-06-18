Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Settle Lower As Traders Weigh Virus Impact, Central Banks' Moves

Gold Futures Settle Lower As Traders Weigh Virus Impact, Central Banks' Moves

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Gold prices drifted lower on Thursday as the dollar stayed firm and data from the Labor Department showed jobless claims dropped in the week ended June 13th.

However, the yellow metal’s slide was not any substantially pronounced as worries about the outlook for the economy limited the commodity’s slide.

The dollar index rose to 97.58 this afternoon, gaining about 0.45% from previous close. The greenback strengthened as reports showing a surge in number of coronavirus cases in Beijing and as well as several U.S. states raised concerns the global economy may not see a quick recovery.

With the road back from recession likely to take some time, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell urged Congress on Wednesday not to pull back too quickly on federal relief for households and small businesses.

Gold futures for August ended down $4.50 or about 0.3% at $1,731.10 an ounce.

Silver futures for July declined $0.267 to $17.508 an ounce, while Copper futures for July settled at $2.5880 an ounce, down $0.0015 from previous session.

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee, led by Governor Andrew Bailey, today announced additional quantitative easing and left its interest rate unchanged at a record low to combat the sharp recession triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The MPC raised the size of the asset purchase programme by GBP 100 billion to GBP 745 billion and said they are ready to take further action as required to support the economy and ensure a sustained return of inflation to the 2% target.

Switzerland’s central bank kept its expansionary monetary policy stance as it expects the economy to contract the most in over five decades and inflation to remain more negative than forecast earlier, this year due to the impact of the coronavirus, or Covid-19, and the lockdown restrictions imposed to slow the pandemic.

In U.S. economic news, data from the Labor Department showed jobless claims dropped to 1.508 million in the week ended June 13th, a decrease of 58,000 from the previous week’s upwardly revised level of 1.566 million. Economists had expected jobless claims to tumble to 1.300 million from the 1.542 million originally reported for the previous week.

The Conference Board said its leading economic index jumped by 2.8% in May after plunging by 6.1% in April and 7.5 percent in March. Economists had expected the index to climb by 1.7%.

Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity unexpected expanded in the month of June, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity skyrocketed to a positive 27.5 in June from a negative 43.1 in May, with a positive reading indicating an expansion in regional manufacturing activity.

Economists had expected the index to show a much more modest increase to a negative 23.0, which would have still indicated a contraction.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.