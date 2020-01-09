Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Settle Lower For 2nd Straight Day

Gold Futures Settle Lower For 2nd Straight Day

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Gold prices drifted lower on Thursday, extending losses from previous session, as traders continued to seek riskier assets amid easing concerns about U.S.-Iran standoff.

A firm dollar and positive news on the trade front contributed as well to gold’s decline.

The dollar index pared some gains, having eased to 97.44 from a high of 97.56 touched a little before noon, but was still holding in positive territory, gaining about 0.14%.

Gold futures for February ended down $5.90, or about 0.4%, at $1,554.30 an ounce.

On Wednesday, gold futures for February snapped a 10-day winning streak and ended down $14.10, or 0.9%, at $1,560.20 an ounce.

Silver futures for March ended down $0.231 at $17.936 an ounce, while Copper futures for March ended at $2.8020 per pound, down $0.0100 from previous close.

Worries about U.S.-Iran tensions subsided after U.S. President Donald Trump said that there were no American casualties as a result of Iran’s missile strikes on Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops and that the U.S. would hit Iran with new sanctions but not respond militarily.

Tehran said the strikes “concluded” its response to the Soleimani killing.

U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft told the UN that America stands “ready to engage without preconditions in serious negotiations with Iran, with the goal of preventing further endangerment of international peace and security or escalation by the Iranian regime”.

Iran’s UN Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi wrote that Tehran “does not seek escalation or war” after exercising its right to self-defense by taking a “measured and proportionate military response targeting an American air base in Iraq”.

In economic news, data released by the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by more than expected in the week ended January 4th.

The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 214,000, a decrease of 9,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 223,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 220,000 from the 222,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.