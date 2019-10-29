Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Settle Lower For 2nd Straight Session

Gold Futures Settle Lower For 2nd Straight Session

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Gold prices drifted lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, amid continued optimism about U.S.-China trade deal.

Investors were also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, due Wednesday afternoon.

The dollar retreated after early gains and was last seen at 97.71, down from previous close of 97.76.

Gold futures for December ended down $5.10, or about 0.3%, at $1,490.70 an ounce.

On Monday, gold futures for December ended down $9.50, or 0.6%, at $1,495.80 an ounce.

Silver futures for December declined $0.045 to settle at $17.831 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $2.6915 per pound, up $0.0085 from previous close.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said that the first phase of a trade pact with China could be signed “ahead of schedule” and the aim was to sign the accord at the APEC summit between him and Xi in Chile next month.

Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are scheduled to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum on November 16-17 in Santiago, Chile. Trump described the pact as the first part of a process that could unfold in three phases.

The United States Trade Representative said it is studying whether to extend tariff suspensions on $34 billion of Chinese goods set to expire later in December.

Meanwhile, a report from Reuters citing a U.S. administration official said the United States and China are continuing to work on an interim trade agreement, but it may not be completed in time for the U.S. and Chinese leaders to sign it in Chile next month.

The Federal Reserve, which will conclude a two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, is widely expected to reduce interest rate by 25 basis points.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.