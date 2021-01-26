Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Settle Lower For 4th Straight Day

Gold Futures Settle Lower For 4th Straight Day

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Gold futures ended weak on Tuesday, extending losses to a fourth straight session, as traders awaited the Federal Reserve’s upcoming monetary policy announcement.

A weak dollar limited the yellow metal’s slide. The four-session losing streak is the longest for gold futures since April 2020.

The dollar index, which rose to 90.61 in the Asian session amid rising tensions between the U.S. and China, retreated soon and then kept sliding to hit a low of 90.12 in late morning trades, before edging up a bit to 90.19. It was still down by about 0.22% from previous close.

Gold futures for February ended down $4.30 or about 0.2% at $1,850.90 an ounce.

Silver futures for March closed higher by $0.054 or about 0.2% at $25.538 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $3.6195 per pound, down $0.0100 or 0.3% from previous close.

On the stimulus front, U.S. President Joe Biden said he’s open to negotiations on his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief proposal, but didn’t rule out pursuing a Democrat-only route for passage.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said earlier Monday an aid package was unlikely before mid-March, just when jobless benefits from the last package will be running out.

A number of GOP Senators have expressed skepticism about the need for additional stimulus after recently approving a $900 billion relief package.

A report from the Conference Board showed an unexpected improvement in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of January. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index climbed to 89.3 in January from a downwardly revised 87.1 in December.

Economists had expected the index to edge down to 88.5 from the 88.6 originally reported for the previous month. The unexpected rebound by the headline index came as the expectations index jumped to 92.5 in January from 87.0 in December.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.