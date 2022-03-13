Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Settle Lower For The Session, Gain 0.9% In Week

Gold Futures Settle Lower For The Session, Gain 0.9% In Week

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Gold prices drifted lower on Friday as the dollar firmed against major currencies amid rising prospects of tighter monetary policy by the Federal Reserve to rein in inflation.

Positive comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin about talks with Ukraine contributed as well to the drop in demand for the safe-haven commodity.

The dollar index climbed to 99.12, gaining more than 0.6%.

Gold futures for April ended lower by $15.40 or about 0.8% at $1,985.00 an ounce. Gold futures gained about 0.9% in the week.

Silver futures for May ended down by $0.096 at $26.160 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled at $4.6255 per pound, down $0.0270 from the previous close.

Data from the Labor Department on Thursday showed U.S. consumer price index rose by 0.8% in February (7.9% year-over-year), marking the highest growth since January 1982.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its policy coming Wednesday. The central bank is widely expected to hike interest rate by 25 basis points.

In economic news today, consumer sentiment in the U.S. fell to its lowest level in over ten years in the month of March, according to a report released by the University of Michigan.

The report showed the consumer sentiment index slid to 59.7 in March from 62.8 in February. Economists had expected the index to dip to 61.4. With the bigger than expected decrease, the consumer sentiment index dropped to its lowest level since hitting 59.5 in September 2011.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced “positive shifts” in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow on Friday.

“I will inform you about the situation in Ukraine, first of all about how the talks are going on, which are being held now almost on the daily basis. There are some positive shifts there as the negotiators from our side reported to me,” Putin said.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.