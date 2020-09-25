Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Settle Lower, Sheds Nearly 5% In Week

Gold Futures Settle Lower, Sheds Nearly 5% In Week

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Gold prices drifted lower on Friday, posting losses for the fourth session this week, as the dollar gained in strength, recovering after exhibiting some weakness a day earlier.

The dollar index rose to 94.74, a new two-month peak, a little before noon, and pared some gains subsequently. It was last seen hovering around 94.60, up 0.26% from previous close.

The dollar has been making steady progress on safe-haven appeal amid rising worries about the virus pandemic and its impact on global growth.

Gold futures for December ended down $10.60 or about 0.6% at $1,866.30 an ounce, the lowest close in two months. For the week, gold futures shed about 4.9%, the most in a week in more than 6 months.

Silver futures for December ended lower by $0.103 or 0.4% at $23.093 an ounce, while Copper futures settled at $2.9710 per pound, gaining $0.0030 or about 0.1%.

Meanwhile on the virus relief bill front, the House Democrats are reportedly working on a $2.4 trillion relief proposal. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is said to have reiterated her willingness to neogiate with the White House to find an agreement.

According to a report released by the Commerce Department this morning, durable goods orders climbed much less than expected in the month of August.

The report said durable goods orders rose by 0.4% in August after soaring by an upwardly revised 11.7% in July.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to surge up by 1.5% compared to the 11.4% spike that had been reported for the previous month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.