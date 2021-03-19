Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Settle Modestly Higher For The Day, Gain 1.3% In Week

Gold Futures Settle Modestly Higher For The Day, Gain 1.3% In Week

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Gold prices moved higher on Friday and lifted the most active gold futures contract to a three-week closing high as the dollar shed some ground after moving higher and yields on long-term bonds stabilised a bit.

The dollar index, which climbed to 92.17 around mid-morning, after languishing in the red in the Asian session, pared some gains subsequently and was last seen at 91.92, up just marginally over previous close.

U.S. bond yields edged off the 14-month highs reached the day before in reaction to the Fed’s decision to allow inflation to accelerate more than normal. The 10-year Treasury yield pulled back after economic data released overnight proved to be a mixed bag.

Gold futures for April ended higher by $9.20 or about 0.5% at $1,741.70 an ounce, the highest settlement since February 25.

Gold futures gained about 1.3% in the week.

Silver futures for May closed lower by $0.030 or about 0.1% at $26.321 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled at $4.1130 per pound, gaining $0.0050 for the session.

Data from the Labor Department Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased in the week ended March 13th.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 770,000, an increase of 45,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 725,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 700,000 from the 712,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.