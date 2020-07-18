Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Settle Modestly Higher, Post Sixth Successive Weekly Gain

Gold Futures Settle Modestly Higher, Post Sixth Successive Weekly Gain

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Gold prices moved higher on Friday, as traders sought the safe-haven asset amid uncertainty about the pace of economic recovery from the Covid-19-induced downturn, and on hopes central banks will come out with fresh stimulus to boost growth.

Lingering concerns about U.S.-China tensions, and a weak dollar also contributed significantly to gold’s uptick.

The dollar index, which settled at 96.35 on Thursday, tumbled to 95.90 this afternoon, losing nearly 0.5%.

Gold futures for August ended up $9.70 or about 0.5% at $1,810.00 an ounce. For the week, gold futures gained about 0.5%, extending its streak to a sixth straight week.

Silver futures for September advanced $0.191 or about 1% to $19.764 an ounce, recording a gain of about 3.75% for the week.

Copper futures for September settled at $2.9045 per pound, gaining $0.0030 or 1%. Copper futures logged a gain of 0.2% this week.

In economic news, a report from the University of Michigan showed an unexpected deterioration in U.S. consumer sentiment in the month of July. The preliminary report said the consumer sentiment index tumbled to 73.2 in July after jumping to 78.1 in June. The pullback surprised economists, who had expected the index to inch up to 79.0.

A report released by the Commerce Department showed U.S. housing starts spiked by 17.3% to an annual rate of 1.186 million in June after jumping by 8.2% to an upwardly revised rate of 1.011 million in May. Economists had expected housing starts to soar by 20% to a rate of 1.169 million from the 974,000 originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said building permits increased by 2.1% to an annual rate of 1.241 million in June after surging up by 14.1 to a downwardly revised rate of 1.216 million in May.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, had been expected to jump by 5.7% to a rate of 1.290 million from the 1.220 million originally reported for the previous month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.