Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Settle Notable Lower As Dollar Rebounds

Gold Futures Settle Notable Lower As Dollar Rebounds

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 2 mins ago

Gold prices drifted lower on Thursday as the dollar rebounded amid uncertainty about the U.S. lawmakers agreeing on a fiscal stimulus deal ahead of the presidential election.

The dollar index rose to 92.97 in late morning trades, and continued to hold gains. It was last seen at 92.92, up 0.33% from previous close.

Gold futures for December ended down $24.90 or about 1.3% at $1,904.60 an ounce, coming off the session’s low of $1,894.20.

Silver futures for December ended lower by $0.532 at $24.709 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $3.1535 per pound, down $0.0450 from previous close.

Uncertainty about an agreement on a stimulus deal grew after President Donald Trump accused congressional Democratic leaders of blocking a new economic relief deal.

“Just don’t see any way Nancy Pelosi and Cryin’ Chuck Schumer will be willing to do what is right for our great American workers, or our wonderful USA itself, on Stimulus,” Trump posted to Twitter.

A report released by the Labor Department this morning showed a decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended October 17th. The report said initial jobless claims fell to 787,000, a decrease of 55,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 842,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to drop to 860,000 from the 898,000 originally reported for the previous week.

A report from the Conference Board showed a slowdown in the pace of growth by its reading on leading economic indicators. The Conference Board said its leading economic index climbed by 0.7% in September after surging up by a revised 1.4% in August.

Economists had expected the index to rise by 0.6 percent compared to the 1.2 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.

The National Association of Realtors released a report showing a much bigger than expected spike in U.S. existing home sales in the month of September. The report said existing home sales soared by 9.4% to an annual rate of 6.54 million in September after jumping by 2% to a revised rate of 5.98 million in August.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.