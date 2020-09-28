Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Settle Notably Higher As Dollar Weakens

Gold Futures Settle Notably Higher As Dollar Weakens

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Gold prices moved higher on Monday as the dollar weakened against most of its peers.

The dollar index slipped to 94.15 in the European session, and despite moving past 94.40 subsequently, faltered again and was last seen at 94.25, down more than 0.4% from previous close.

Data showing strong industrial profits in China dimmed dollar’s safe-haven appeal.

Profits of China’s industrial firms grew for the fourth straight month in August, buoyed in part by a rebound in commodities prices and equipment manufacturing, official data showed on Sunday.

Gold futures for December ended up $16.00 or about 0.9% at $1,882.30 an ounce, rallying from an early low of $1,851.10 an ounce.

Silver futures for December closed higher by $0.511 at $23.604 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $2.9900 per pound, gaining $0.0190.

Investors were looking ahead to upcoming economic data and the first presidential election debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden for directional cues.

On the stimulus front, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has expressed optimism Sunday that she hopes to find common ground for agreement with Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.