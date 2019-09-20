Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Settle Notably Higher

Gold Futures Settle Notably Higher

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Gold prices rose on Friday as an escalation in geopolitical tensions and uncertainty about the U.S. and China agreeing on a trade deal anytime soon forced traders to seek the safe haven asset.

A steady dollar limited gold’s uptick. The dollar index rose to 98.60, gaining about 0.33%.

Gold futures for December ended up $8.90, or about 0.6%, at $1,515.10 an ounce.

For the week, gold futures gained about 1%, registering their first weekly gain in a month.

Silver futures for December ended down $0.035, at $17.849 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $2.6065 per pound, down $0.020 from previous close.

U.S. President Donald Trump today announced more sanctions on Iran. Following Trump’s orders, the Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Iran’s central bank in response to the attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities last weekend.

The Treasury Department claims Iran’s Central Bank has provided billions of dollars to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, its Quds Force, or IRGC-QF, and its terrorist proxy, Hizballah.

Sanctions were also imposed on Iran’s National Development Fund, or NDF. The Treasury also took action against Etemad Tejarate Pars Co., an Iran-based company allegedly used to conceal financial transfers for MODAFL’s military purchases, including funds originating from the NDF.

Meanwhile, on the trade front, China reportedly cut short its trade negotiations with the U.S. According to reports, Chinese agricultural officials plan to return to China earlier than originally scheduled.

Earlier in the day, Trump had stated that he was looking for a complete trade deal with China and that it didn’t need to come before the 2020 election.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.