Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Settle Notably Lower After Equities Rally On Jobs Data

Gold Futures Settle Notably Lower After Equities Rally On Jobs Data

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Gold prices drifted lower on Friday as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data prompted investors to seek riskier assets such as equities, and pushed up the dollar.

Data from the Labor Department showed U.S. non-farm payroll employment jumped by 2.51 million jobs in May after plummeting by a revised 20.69 million jobs in April.

Economists had expected job losses to be around 8.0 million in the month of May, following the nosedive of 20.5 million jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The unemployment rate dropped to 13.3% in May from 14.7% in April. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to surge up to 19.8 %.

The dollar index rose to 97.03 by mid afternoon, gaining about 0.35%.

Gold futures for August ended down $44.20 or about 2.6% at $1,683.00 an ounce, the lowest settlement since April 3.

Gold futures shed almost 4% this week.

Silver futures for July ended lower by $0.582 at $17.534 an ounce, while Copper futures for July settled at $2.5555 per pound, gaining $0.0660 for the session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.