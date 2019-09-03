Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Settle Sharply Higher On Safe-haven Appeal

Gold Futures Settle Sharply Higher On Safe-haven Appeal

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Gold prices surged higher on Tuesday on safe-haven appeal after global stocks drifted lower amid a lack of clarity on resumption of U.S.-China trade talks and due to political uncertainty over Brexit chaos.

Data showing a contraction in U.S. manufacturing activity for the first time in three years and the dollar’s retreat from higher levels contributed as well to gold’s uptick.

The dollar index, which advanced to 99.37 earlier in the day, eased to 98.93 later on in the session, up just slightly from previous close.

Gold futures for December ended up $26.50, or 1.7%, at $1,555.90 an ounce, their highest settlement since April 2013.

On Friday, gold futures for December ended down $7.50, or 0.5%, at $1,529.40 an ounce, losing ground for a third successive session.

Silver futures for December ended up $0.895, at $19.237 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $2.5280 per pound, down $0.235 from previous close.

In economic news, U.S. manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in three years in the month of August, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Tuesday.

The ISM said its purchasing managers index fell to 49.1 in August after dipping to 51.2 in July, with a reading below 50 indicating a contraction in manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 51.0.

With the bigger than expected decrease, the PMI dropped below 50 for the first time since August of 2016 and hit its lowest level since January of 2016.

Meanwhile, a report released by the Commerce Department showed a slight uptick in U.S. construction spending in the month of July following a smaller than previously estimated slump in June.

The Commerce Department said construction spending inched up by 0.1% to an annual rate of $1.289 trillion in July after sliding by 0.7% to a revised June rate of $1.288 trillion.

Economists had expected construction spending to rise by 0.3% compared to the 1.3% nosedive originally reported for the previous month.

On the trade front, China has approached the World Trade Organization after the Trump administration levied an extra 15% tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports from September 1.

China will “firmly safeguard its own legitimate rights and interests and resolutely uphold the multilateral trading system as well as the international trade order in line with WTO rules,” the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said.

Meanwhile, in Brexit news, the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson today lost his majority in Parliament as conservative lawmaker Phillip Lee defected to the pro-European Liberal Democrat party. Lee said Johnson was ignoring expert advice on Brexit.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.