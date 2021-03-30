Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Settle Sharply Lower For 2nd Straight Day

Gold Futures Settle Sharply Lower For 2nd Straight Day

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Gold prices drifted lower on Tuesday, pushing the most active gold futures contract to a weak close for a second straight session.

A stronger dollar and rising bond yields weighed on gold prices. Optimism about strong U.S. economic recovery amid momentum in vaccination rollout and reopening of businesses dimmed the demand for the safe haven metal.

The dollar index advanced to 93.35, gaining about 0.4%. The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury Note rose to a 14-month high at about 1.778% before easing slightly.

Gold futures for June ended down $28.60 or about 1.7% at $1,686.00 an ounce. May series gold futures contracts settled lower by $28.30 or 1.7% at $1,683.90 an ounce.

Silver futures for May ended down $0.634 at $24.137 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled at $3.9785 per pound, down $0.0560 from previous close.

In economic news, consumer confidence in the U.S. skyrocketed by much more than anticipated in the month of March, according to a report released by the Conference Board.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index spiked to 109.7 in March from a downwardly revised 90.4 in February. Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to climb to 96.0 from the 91.3 originally reported for the previous month.

With the much bigger than expected increase, the consumer confidence index reached its highest level since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March of 2020.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.