Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Snap 3-day Winning Run, Settle Lower

Gold Futures Snap 3-day Winning Run, Settle Lower

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Gold prices drifted lower on Friday, snapping a three-day winning streak, as the dollar strengthened and yields on U.S. Treasury bonds rose.

The dollar index, which rose to 92.76 around late morning, drifted down to 92.58 later on, but firmed to 92.70 subsequently.

Gold futures for August ended down by $14.00 or about 0.8% at $1,815 an ounce. Gold futures had settled at 1-month high on Thursday.

Gold futures gained about 0.2% in the week.

Silver futures for September ended down by $0.599 at $25.795 an ounce, while Copper futures for September settled flat at $4.3230 per pound.

Data from the Commerce Department said retail sales climbed by 0.6% in June after plunging by a revised 1.7% in May. The rebound surprised economists, who had expected retail sales to fall by 0.4% compared to the 1.3% slump originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding a steep drop in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales jumped by an even stronger 1.3% in June following a revised 0.9% decrease in May.

A report from the University of Michigan showing an unexpected slump in consumer sentiment generating some negative sentiment.

The report showed the consumer sentiment index slumped to 80.8 in July from 85.5 in June. The decrease surprised economists, who had expected the index to inch up to 86.5.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.