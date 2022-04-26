Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Snap 5-session Losing Streak

Gold Futures Snap 5-session Losing Streak

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Gold futures climbed higher on Tuesday, rebounding a bit after five successive days of losses, as global stocks tumbled, triggering some interest in the safe-haven metal.

Concerns about inflation and growth, and a surge in coronavirus cases in China weighed on stocks.

The dollar’s strength limited gold’s uptick. The dollar index climbed to 102.30, gaining more than 0.5%, amid expectations of a series of sharper rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Gold futures for June moved higher by $8.10 to $1,904.10 an ounce.

Silver futures for May drifted down $0.126 to $23.544 an ounce, while Copper futures for May eased to $4.4410 per pound, down $0.0080 from the previous close.

On the Covid-19 front, Beijing has rolled out mass Covid testing for nearly 20 million residents in most of the city, raising fears about a potential wider lockdown that could crimp growth and earnings.

The Chinese mainland reported 1,908 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 52 more deaths in the past 24 hours.

On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Commerce Department showed new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods rebounded in the month of March, climbing by 0.8% in the month, after tumbling by a revised 1.7% in February.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to jump by 1% compared to the 2.2% slump originally reported for the previous month.

A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed new home sales plunged by 8.6% to an annual rate of 763,000 from an upwardly revised rate of 835,000 in February. Economists had expected new home sales to decrease by 0.9% to a rate of 765,000 from the 772,000 originally reported for the previous month.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index edged down to 107.3 in April from an upwardly revised 107.6 in March. Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to dip to 106.8 from the 107.2 originally reported for the previous month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.