Gold Futures Snap Four-day Losing Streak, Settle Notably Higher

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis

Gold futures settled higher on Monday, snapping a four-session losing streak, as the dollar turned easy and bond yields dropped after stock prices moved higher on recovery hopes.

Traders were also looking ahead to a slew of economic data due this week.

The dollar index drifted down to 90.87, giving up nearly 0.5%.

Gold futures for June ended up by $24.10 or about 1.4% at $1,791.80 an ounce.

Silver futures for July ended higher by $1.087 or 4.2% at $26.960 an ounce, while Copper futures for July settled at 4.5285 per pound, up $0.0605 or 1.35% from previous close.

Growth in U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly slowed in the month of April, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Monday.

The ISM said its manufacturing PMI slid to 60.7 in April after jumping to a more than 37-year high of 64.7 in March.

A report from the Commerce Department showed U.S. construction spending rose by much less than expected in the month of March, rising by 0.2% to an annual rate of $1.513 trillion in March after falling by 0.6% to a revised rate of $1.510 trillion in February.

Economists had expected construction spending to spike by 2% compared to the 0.8% drop originally reported for the previous month.

In economic news from Europe, the Eurozone manufacturing activity logged a record expansion in April, albeit at a slower than previously estimated pace, final data from IHS Markit showed.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index improved to 62.9 in April from 62.5 in March. The flash reading was 63.3.

This was the highest level since June 1997 and the sector has expanded for the tenth straight month.

