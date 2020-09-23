Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Hits 6-week Trough Amid Strong Dollar

Gold Hits 6-week Trough Amid Strong Dollar

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Gold prices moved lower on Wednesday to hover near six-week low as the U.S. dollar hit a two-month high on persistent worries about the global economic recovery.

Spot gold was down 0.3 percent to $1,894.06 per ounce, after having fallen more than 1 percent to hit its lowest level since Aug. 12 at $1,873.30 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures were down half a percent at $1,897.30 per ounce.

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell told the U.S. House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday the world’s largest economy has a long way to go before fully recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

Separately, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he and the White House continue to seek an agreement with both parties in Congress on another fiscal relief package.

Investors await surveys of purchasing managers and a second day of congressional testimony by Powell for further direction.

Data showed earlier in the day that the euro area private sector stagnated in September. The composite output index declined to 50.1 in September from 51.9 in August. Economists had forecast the reading to drop to 51.7.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.