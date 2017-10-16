Gold Holds $1300 Ahead Of Manufacturing Data

Gold futures continued to rise Monday morning as the outlook on U.S. interest rates remains murky.

Tame inflation could prvent the Fed from raising rates in December as planned. Consumer prices stripping out gasoline rose only slightly last month, data showed Friday.

Gold was up $4 at $1307 an ounce this morning.

The Federal Reserve Bank’s Empire State Manufacturing Survey for October will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 20.0, slightly down from 24.4 in the prior month.

The U.S. Treasury Department’s Budget for September will be presented at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for surplus of $3.0 billion, while it recorded a deficit of $107.7 billion in July.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will participate in moderated Q&A at G100 Dinner and Discussion in Minneapolis, with audience Q&A at 9.00 pm ET.

