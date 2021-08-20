Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Holds Steady As Virus Woes Dent Risk Appetite

Gold Holds Steady As Virus Woes Dent Risk Appetite

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Gold held steady on Friday as global risk appetite remained checked by concerns over a slowdown in the global economic recovery due to a resurgence in cases of Delta variant of the virus.

The dollar remained firm in a flight to safety, limiting bullion’s safe-haven appeal.
Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,781.99 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,783.85.

The dollar strengthened across the board as China’s crackdown on the once high-flying technology firms and rising prospects of tighter monetary measures from the Federal Reserve dented risk sentiment.

A rout in Chinese technology giants deepened today after Chinese authorities passed a major data protection law, along the lines of Europe’s Global Data Protection Regulation, making it harder and costlier for tech firms in China to access and use consumer information.

The law, one of the world’s toughest on personal data security, places legal restrictions on how personal data can be collected, used and managed after it comes into effect on November 1.

On the COVID-19 front, the New Zealand government extended its lockdown till August 24 after reporting eleven new cases today. In the U.S., three Senators had tested positive for Covid-19 despite being vaccinated.

Focus next week will be on the high-profile annual U.S. Jackson Hole conference of central bankers, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell could signal he is ready to start easing monetary support.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.