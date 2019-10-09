Fading US-China trade optimism provided a goodish lift on Tuesday. Bulls lacked any strong conviction ahead of FOMC meeting minutes. Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early European session on Wednesday and consolidated the overnight goodish move up back closer to weekly tops. Renewed uncertainties surrounding the US-trade talks, […] The post Gold holds steady in a range, just below $1510 level appeared first on Forex Crunch.
