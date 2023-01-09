Gold prices inched higher on Monday to trade near eight-month highs as a weaker dollar made bullion less expensive for overseas buyers.

Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,873.63 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up half a percent at $1,878.05.

The dollar weakened against major peers, as data showing a contraction in U.S. services industry activity for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years and signs of cooling wage growth raised hopes for a change to aggressive Fed policy.

Market participants now await Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at a central bank conference in Stockholm on Tuesday and the U.S. December inflation report due on Thursday for additional clues on the rate outlook.

An unexpected uptick in consumer price inflation may un-nerve sentiments.

Kansas City Federal Reserve’s Esther George on Friday warned that officials will have a tough road ahead as they attempt to stamp out runaway inflation without hurting growth.

She isn’t expecting a recession because of Fed policies but noted that one is possible.

Investors also kept at close eye on Brazilian assets after hundreds of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed into Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court Sunday, in what President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned as a “fascist” attack.

