Gold Hovers Near Two-week Low Ahead Of Fed Minutes

Gold prices held steady on Wednesday after hitting a more than two-week low the previous day.

Spot gold was marginally lower at $1,274.12 per ounce, after having fallen to

$1,268.97, its lowest level since May 3, in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were little changed with a positive bias at $1,273.65 an ounce.

Trade tensions also remained in focus after the New York Times reported that the Trump administration is considering placing limits to Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision’s ability to buy U.S. technology.

The U.S. dollar hovered near a four-week high, thanks to higher U.S. yields after the United States eased trade restrictions on Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd .

Beijing is ready to resume trade talks with Washington, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said on Tuesday, but blamed the U.S. side for frequently “changing its mind” on tentative deals to end U.S.-China trade disputes.

