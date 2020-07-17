Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Inches Higher As Virus Cases Surge

Gold Inches Higher As Virus Cases Surge

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Gold prices rose on Friday and looked to be headed for their sixth consecutive weekly gain as surging coronavirus cases as well as rising tensions between Washington and Beijing fueled demand for safe havens.

The dollar is weakening after U.S. economic data released overnight proved to be a mixed bag.

Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,804.13 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,804.20.

The United States reported more than 77,000 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, while the number of deaths in a 24-hour period rose by nearly 1,000. Florida, South Carolina and Texas all reported their biggest one-day spikes.

Spain and Australia reported their steepest daily jumps in more than two months, while in Brazil, cases are surging by tens of thousands every day.

India crossed one million coronavirus cases even as the overall recovery rate continued to improve.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Trump administration is weighing a sweeping travel order banning members of the Chinese Communist Party and their relatives from entering the United States, in the latest escalation in tensions between the two countries.

China said it is “pathetic” for the U.S. to consider banning members of its Communist Party.

Earlier on Thursday, China said it will stick to the Phase 1 trade deal it had reached with the U.S. earlier this year, but warned it will respond to the “bullying” practices by the U.S. side.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.