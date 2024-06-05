Following the decline observed in the previous session, gold prices displayed a robust upward movement on Wednesday.Gold futures for June delivery surged by $28.60, or 1.2%, settling at $2,354.10 per ounce, recovering from a drop of $21.10, or 0.9%, to $2,235.50 per ounce in Tuesday’s trading session.This rebound in gold prices occurred amid a continued decline in Treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note hitting its lowest level in two months.The downward trend in yields persisted as a report from payroll processor ADP indicated that private sector job growth in the U.S. slowed more than anticipated in May, fostering optimism regarding future interest rates.ADP reported that private sector employment increased by 152,000 jobs in May, following a downwardly revised rise of 188,000 jobs in April.Economists had projected an increase of 173,000 jobs in the private sector, compared to the originally reported addition of 192,000 jobs for the previous month.Despite the value of the U.S. dollar also rising, gold prices advanced further following the release of a separate report that showed a stronger-than-expected rebound in service sector activity in May.The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) announced that its services PMI jumped to 53.8 in May from 49.4 in April, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the sector. Economists had forecasted the index to increase slightly to 50.8.The substantial increase saw the services PMI reach its highest level since hitting 54.1 in August 2023.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com