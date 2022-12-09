The US data could bring sharp movements later today. The bias is bullish as long as it stays above the median line (ml). A new higher high activates further growth. Gold price turned to the upside, trading at $1,795, far above the weekly low of $1,765. The bias remains bullish, so further growth is favored. … Continued
