Gold remains bullish despite temporary drops. The fundamentals should drive the price during the week. USD’s rally could force the XAU/USD to drop toward the uptrend line. The gold price dipped in the last hour, trading at $1,923. It seems undecided in the short term. Still, the fundamentals should drive the price during the week … Continued
The post Gold Price Around Key Support, Focus at FOMC, US NFP appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Gold Price Around Key Support, Focus at FOMC, US NFP - January 30, 2023
- USD/JPY Outlook: Tokyo’s Consumer Inflation Climbs to 42-Yr High - January 30, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro on Course for a 4th Monthly Gain of 1.5% - January 30, 2023