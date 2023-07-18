The upside pressure is high after failing to retest the median line (ml). The upper median line (uml) represents a dynamic resistance. The US retail sales and the Canadian CPI should move the price today. The gold price rallied after marking lows below $1,950 yesterday. The metal is trading at $1,961 at the time of … Continued
