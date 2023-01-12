The XAU/USD is still bullish. The US inflation data could be decisive today. A new higher high activates further growth. Testing and retesting the near-term support levels could announce a new bullish momentum. The gold price dropped a little yesterday. However, now it has turned to the upside and seems determined to approach new highs … Continued

