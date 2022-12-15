The bias remains bullish as long as it stays above the uptrend line. The fundamentals should drive the rate today. Testing and retesting the uptrend line could announce a new leg higher. The gold price dropped overnight after Fed hiked 50bps to 5%. The metal is trading at $1,792 well below Tuesday’s high of $1,824. … Continued

The post Gold Price Below $1,800 After Fed’s Rate Hike Overnight appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story