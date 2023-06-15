The bias is bearish in the short term despite temporary rebounds. The ECB should bring sharp movements later today. Taking out the 150% Fibonacci line activates more declines. The gold price dropped to $1,928 today, posting a fresh multi-week low. The USD’s appreciation after the FOMC forced the XAU/USD to tumble. –Are you interested to … Continued

