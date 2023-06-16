The bias is bullish as long as it stays above the median line (ml). The US data should bring more action later today. The upper median line (uml) represents the first target. The gold price pared FOMC-led losses in the last New York session. The metal is at $1,966 at the time of writing. –Are … Continued

The post Gold Price Breaks $1,960 Amid Dollar’s Weakness appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story