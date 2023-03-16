The bias is bullish despite minor retreats. The ECB Press Conference should bring high action. XAU/USD could extend its growth if it stays above the median line (ML). The gold price is bullish in the short term. It seems determined to extend its growth. The metal is trading at $1,921 at the time of writing. … Continued

