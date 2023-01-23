XAU/USD signaled exhausted buyers. The manufacturing and services data could shake the markets tomorrow. The median line (ml) could attract the price. The gold price retreated a little in the short term but the bias remains bullish. The XAU/USD is trading at $1,921 at the time of writing and it could resume its growth anytime. … Continued

