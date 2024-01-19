XAU/USD could resume its growth if it stays above the sliding line (sl). A new higher high activates further growth. The US and the Canadian figures could change the sentiment. The gold price is trading at $2,028 at the time of writing. The metal seems determined to extend its growth as the US dollar looks…
