The bias remains bullish despite minor retreats. A new higher high may activate further growth. Only a valid breakdown below the pivot point opens the door for a corrective phase. The gold price resumed its growth today, reaching the $1,990 level. The bias is bullish despite minor downside corrections. The XAU/USD returned higher even though…

The post Gold Price Clinging to Highs Under $2,000, Eyes on ECB appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story