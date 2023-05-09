Taking out the downtrend line may announce a larger growth. The US inflation should be decisive tomorrow. False breakouts through the downtrend line invalidate the upside scenario. The gold price is trading at $2,025 at the time of writing. However, it seems choppy with a mild upside bias. –Are you interested in learning more about … Continued

The post Gold Price Consolidating Above $2,000 Ahead of US Inflation Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story