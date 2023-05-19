The rebound was natural after its massive drop. XAU/USD could test and retest the resistance levels before going down. A new lower low activates more declines. The gold price turned to the upside, trading at $1,964 at the time of writing. After its massive drop, a corrective downside was expected. –Are you interested in learning … Continued

The post Gold Price: Dead Cat Bounce Ahead of Powell’s Speech appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story