The bias remains bearish in the short term, despite temporary rebounds. A new lower low activates more declines. The US manufacturing and services data should bring sharp movements. The gold price dropped again after ending its temporary rebound. The metal is trading at $1,963, far below Friday’s high of $1,984. –Are you interested to learn … Continued

The post Gold Price Dips Below $1,960, Focus on the US Data Ahead appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story