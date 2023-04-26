The bias is bullish in the short term. Only better-than-expected US data could change the sentiment. XAU/USD could continue to move sideways in the short term. The US economic figures should bring some action later today. The gold price jumped again as the USD depreciated after yesterday’s US data. The metal is trading at $1,997 … Continued

