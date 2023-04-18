The bias remains bullish despite the current leg down. The UK inflation figures could have a big impact. False breakdowns below the median line (ml) could bring a new leg higher. The gold price rebounded above the $2,000 mark. However, the metal lacks follow-through momentum. It’s trading at $2,003 at the time of writing. –Are … Continued
The post Gold Price Faces Bears After Canadian CPI appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Gold Price Faces Bears After Canadian CPI - April 18, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Dollar Falls as Risk Appetite Boosts - April 18, 2023
- AUD/USD Outlook: Aussie Gains on the Back of Chinese Data - April 18, 2023