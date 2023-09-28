The bias remains bearish despite temporary rebounds. A new lower low activates more declines. The US data could shake the rate today. The gold price extended its sell-off, reaching the $1,872 level. The precious metal has dropped by 1.65% from yesterday’s high of $1,903. Now, it’s trading at $1,874 at the time of writing. –Are…
