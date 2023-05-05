XAU/USD maintains a bullish bias despite the current sell-off. The US economic figures should bring sharp movements later. Poor US data should lift the yellow metal. The gold price ended its strong bull run and turned to the downside. The precious metal is trading at $2,038 at the time of writing. –Are you interested to … Continued

