Gold Price Falling from 20-Month Top, Eying $2,020 amid Ukraine Ease-off

The price of gold is down from an 18-month high for the first time in five days. Ukrainian and Venezuelan officials are working to ease market tensions, but fears from Russia remain. Gold prices may rise as stagflation fears increase in China despite a rise in CPI/PPI. The price of gold is taking a break … Continued
